Beal and the Wizards host the Spurs

Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against San Antonio. He's 10th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against San Antonio. He’s 10th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 22-17 in home games. Washington ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording just 42.2 rebounds per game, led by Dwight Howard averaging 9.2.

The Spurs are 14-25 in road games. San Antonio is 7-4 in one-possession games. In their last meeting on Jan. 27, the Spurs won 132-119. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 25.9 points per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Jabari Parker has averaged 16.2 points and added 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 21.4 points per game. Aldridge has averaged 20.3 points and totaled 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 50.7 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Jabari Parker: out (left knee), Trevor Ariza: out (groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Marco Belinelli: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.