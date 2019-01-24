Washington hosts Golden State for cross-conference contest

Here's the tale of the tape for tonight's cross-conference matchup between the Wizards and Warriors.

Golden State Warriors (33-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (20-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern

The Wizards are 15-8 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points in the paint per game, led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.0.

The Warriors are 15-8 in road games. Golden State is 3-5 in games decided by less than four points. The Warriors defeated the Wizards 144-122 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 51 points and Beal paced Washington scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 24.7 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Wizards. Trevor Ariza is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and has scored 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kevin Durant has shot 51.1 percent and is averaging 28.0 points for the Warriors. Curry has averaged 31.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 131.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 33.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 116 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Markieff Morris: out (neck stiffness), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (sore left heel).

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out for season (torn left pectoral).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

