Beal scores 14 straight points, Wizards beat 76ers 123-106

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 11:04 pm 01/09/2019 11:04pm
The Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night for a split of the home-and-home set.

WASHINGTON (AP) — After rising off the floor midway through the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal flashed a thankful smile.

Washington’s leading scorer had survived the full force of Joel Embiid.

Beal drew the charge from Philadelphia’s brawny center, then went on to score 14 consecutive points and finish with 34, helping the Wizards beat the 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night for a split of the home-and-home set.

“I don’t mind taking charges — I’m a physical player,” Beal said. “But with Jojo, it’s a little different story. He’s a big fella. I’m glad I got a lift in yesterday.”

Otto Porter Jr. added 23 points, his most since returning from a quadriceps injury this month, and Trevor Ariza had 17 to help Washington improve to 4-3 since losing All-Star guard John Wall for the season.

Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. They committed 23 turnovers, and had a four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points, and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. A night after hitting more than half of their 31 attempts from beyond the arc, the 76ers shot 8 of 27 from 3-point range, going 3 of 20 in the first three quarters.

“The combination of not being able to make some shots, the turnovers creating a lot of their offensive looks was too hard to overcome,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Philadelphia cut what had been a 26-point deficit in the third quarter down to 12 in the fourth on the possession that followed Embiid’s charge.

Beal answered by individually outscoring the visitors 14-5 to make it 116-95 with 4:22 left. He shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 overall from the field. Not to mention a gutsy defensive play.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Ariza said. “We all see that in him.”

NOT OTTO SHAPE

Porter continued in his current role off the bench, but played 33 minutes in his fifth game since returning from his 10-game injury layoff. That was his most action since Dec. 5, though he insisted his return is still a work in progress.

“There is nothing easy about getting back,” he said. “Just getting back in game shape, that is the biggest (thing), getting my second wind.”

TAKE IT BACK!

Philadelphia has lost six of its eight games in the second game of back-to-back sets. Against Washington, however, Simmons didn’t believe the timing of the game mattered.

“I think that was just lack of competitiveness,” Simmons said. “I don’t think we competed.”

WHOSE HOUSE?

A sizable contingent of 76ers fans made their presence known. That included booing the Wizards’ player introductions and chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!”

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Washington picked up two technical fouls during a 32-second stretch early in the third. Thomas Bryant received his for hanging on the rim too long following a dunk, and Jeff Green got the second for arguing. Brown also picked up a tech for arguing a call in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: J.J. Redick (back) sat out a second consecutive game, but Brown doesn’t expect his absence to last long. “We’re in sort of hyper-sensitive mode with J.J,” Brown said about his most productive 3-point shooter. “He’s that important.”

Wizards: Led 25-20 after the first quarter despite committing seven turnovers. … Porter Jr. played with a sore right hand after injuring it Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

NBA News philadelphia 76ers Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
