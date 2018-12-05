Wizards’ Wall to miss game vs. Hawks for personal reasons

202.5
By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 4:04 pm 12/05/2018 04:04pm
FILE -- Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures after he made a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ATLANTA (AP) — Wizards guard John Wall is out for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of personal reasons.

An All-Star the last five years, Wall will miss his first game of the season. He is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 assists.

Wall’s 9.2 career assists average ranks second among active players.

The Hawks will be without starter Taurean Prince for the next three weeks after the forward injured his left ankle in Monday’s loss to Golden State.

Washington (10-14) has won two straight and four of six. Atlanta (5-19), riding a three-game losing streak, has the NBA’s third-worst record.

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

