202.5
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards sign free-agent guard…

Wizards sign free-agent guard Ron Baker, waive Okaro White

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 1:02 pm 12/21/2018 01:02pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have signed free-agent guard Ron Baker.

The Wizards also announced Friday they waived forward Okaro White.

Baker averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 assists in 92 games, all with New York. The Knicks released him Dec. 13.

Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld calls Baker a “tough and physical defender who can give us added depth in the backcourt.”

Baker was an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of Wichita State, where he averaged 13.2 points. He helped the Shockers upset No. 1 Gonzaga in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ernie grunfeld free agency NBA Basketball NCAA Basketball Okaro White Other Sports News Ron Baker Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500