Wizards’ John Wall out with heel injury, will see specialist

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall is out for the Washington Wizards’ game Friday night against Chicago due to a left heel injury, and coach Scott Brooks says the point guard will see a specialist.

Brooks would not speculate on the severity of the injury. He says Wall has managed an issue with his heel for years and “it comes and goes.”

Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. He missed a game with an injury to his heel Dec. 10.

Tomas Satoransky will start in place of Wall.

Otto Porter is out for the ninth consecutive game with a bruised right knee. Brooks said he is improving and nearing a return. Forward Markieff Morris is also out with a neck injury.

