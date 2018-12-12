202.5
Celtics’ Horford to miss more games; Brown, Hayward out, too

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 6:10 pm 12/12/2018 06:10pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Al Horford will miss at least another few games for the Boston Celtics because of an injured left knee.

The Celtics were also without Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward for their game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night because of illness.

That absent trio ranks Nos. 4-6 in scoring for Boston this season.

The game against Washington was Horford’s third in a row on the sideline. He said the pain in his knee has not been getting better.

The Celtics did get back Aron Baynes, who had been out for two whole games and most of a third with a bad ankle.

The Wizards, meanwhile, ruled out Otto Porter Jr. with a bruised knee, but John Wall was set to return to the lineup.

Topics:
Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
