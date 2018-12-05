202.5
Home » Washington Wizards » Beal scores 36 points…

Beal scores 36 points as Wizards blow past Hawks, 131-117

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 11:31 pm 12/05/2018 11:31pm
Share

Beal scored a season-high 36 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards won their third straight game with a 131-117 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA (AP) — Bradley Beal could tell early in the first quarter that the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks had no answer for him.

“Just being confident, just being aggressive,” he said. “Getting to the free throw line helped me out a lot. Being aggressive in that aspect. Just pretty much taking what they gave me.”

Beal scored a season-high 36 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards won their third straight game with a 131-117 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Wizards star guard John Wall missed the game for personal reasons, but Washington still finished with a season-high 35 assists.

Beal, with nine assists and nine rebounds, was a matchup nightmare for the Hawks, who began the night with the NBA’s third-worst record and lost their fourth straight. John Collins finished with 14 rebounds and a career-high 26 points, and Kent Bazemore added 22 points for Atlanta.

Rookie guard Kevin Huerter was the first Hawks player assigned to guard Beal, and he was replaced early. Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce tried several combinations but nothing worked for long.

Beal drew Collins, a 6-foot-10 forward, out to guard him in the third quarter and quickly cut past him. Rookie point guard Trae Young closed in the lane too late as Beal drove for a layup and a 19-point lead.

Beal took the ball to the rim often enough to get to the foul line and hit 10 of 13 free throws. The Wizards finished 27 for 32 at the line.

“We have to play fast, and that was easier because we got stops defensively,” Beal said. “We were able to get out in transition and get some easy ones. We just continued to move the ball and share it.”

The Hawks used a 45-point third, their highest-scoring quarter of the season, to pull within seven in the first minute of the fourth on Bazemore’s jumper.

Young had a chance to make it a three-point game but missed a wild layup attempt at the 9:48 mark, and Tomas Satorsky followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to eight.

Young, the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, took a hard spill 30 seconds later as he tried to shoot a 3 at the top of the arc, falling into Austin Rivers on the way down and getting his feet knocked out. Young landed on his back and elbows and stayed down before getting up to make one of three free throws.

“I didn’t even see what happened,” Young said. “I was just in the air and I fell. My arms were numb, and it was hard to move. I was pressing on my free throws, pushing the ball instead of shooting it.”

Beal answered with a runner and hit a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to double digits.

“He’s so crafty,” Young said. “He showed that tonight. With John being out, they were able to use him a lot more.”

Rivers started in Wall’s spot and had nine points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Wizards: It was the first game Wall has missed this season. Knee problems sidelined him for 41 games last season. Washington coach Scott Brooks didn’t have an immediate timetable for Wall’s return. … F Jeff Green was sidelined with back issues for the second time in the last three games. … Beal has scored at least 20 points 18 times this season. … Rivers opened on the floor for the first time since starting 59 of his 61 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. … Wall didn’t play in a win last January in Atlanta, and the Wizards still posted 40 assists. Reserve guard Tim Frazier dished out 14 in that game.

Hawks: Reserve G Jeremy Lin left with a lower back strain and didn’t return after playing four minutes. … Collins got his fourth double-double at the five-minute mark of the third. … Bazemore started in place of F Taurean Prince, who injured his left ankle in Monday’s loss to Golden State and will miss three weeks. … Atlanta closed the third on an 11-0 run.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Cleveland on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Denver on Saturday.

___

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
atlanta hawks NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
Christmas movies
Today in History: Dec. 24
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Holiday breakfast recipes
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
15+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note