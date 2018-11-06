Wizards-Mavericks, Box

WASHINGTON (100) Porter Jr. 7-12 0-0 19, Morris 2-8 0-0 4, Howard 3-5 2-4 8, Wall 8-20 6-8 24, Beal 7-17 4-4 19, Oubre Jr. 3-10 0-0 6, Green 3-4 1-2 8, Brown Jr. 0-1…

WASHINGTON (100)

Porter Jr. 7-12 0-0 19, Morris 2-8 0-0 4, Howard 3-5 2-4 8, Wall 8-20 6-8 24, Beal 7-17 4-4 19, Oubre Jr. 3-10 0-0 6, Green 3-4 1-2 8, Brown Jr. 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 3-7 0-0 8, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 15-20 100.

DALLAS (119)

Barnes 6-13 5-5 19, Doncic 9-16 3-3 23, Jordan 3-5 2-2 8, Smith Jr. 6-14 5-5 19, Matthews 7-14 3-3 22, Finney-Smith 3-5 2-2 11, Powell 2-4 3-4 7, Kleber 0-4 2-2 2, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 3-7 1-1 8, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 26-27 119.

Washington 24 25 29 22—100 Dallas 35 35 17 32—119

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-35 (Porter Jr. 5-6, Rivers 2-4, Wall 2-6, Green 1-1, Beal 1-9, Morris 0-4, Oubre Jr. 0-5), Dallas 15-34 (Matthews 5-8, Finney-Smith 3-4, Smith Jr. 2-3, Barnes 2-5, Doncic 2-7, Barea 1-3, Powell 0-1, Kleber 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Howard 11), Dallas 49 (Barnes 13). Assists_Washington 27 (Wall 10), Dallas 25 (Barea 8). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Dallas 22. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_19,234 (19,200).

