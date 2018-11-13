NBA 2K League leading scorer kicked out of league

202.5
By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 2:25 am 11/13/2018 02:25am
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin “Boo Painter” Painter, who led the NBA 2K League in scoring in its inaugural season, has been kicked out of the esports league for violating the player code of conduct.

The league announced Monday that Painter had been dismissed and disqualified from the league. It did not disclose the violation.

Painter left a State Department job to play in the league and was drafted in the second round by Wizards District Gaming. He went on to average 32.3 points.

