Wizards’ Morris fined $15,000 for grabbing Curry’s shorts

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 5:22 pm 10/24/2018 05:22pm
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, right, gestures in front of Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for grabbing an opponent’s uniform.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine on Wednesday.

It stems from the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Morris, who was out of the game after scoring 28 points, twice grabbed Portland guard Seth Curry’s uniform while Curry was playing.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Topics:
Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
