202
Home » Washington Wizards » Markieff Morris fined $15,000…

Markieff Morris fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 5:25 pm 10/24/2018 05:25pm
Share
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, left, and guard Bradley Beal celebrate during the overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Washington won 125-124. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the Wizards’ overtime victory at Portland on Monday night.

The NBA announced the penalty Wednesday before the Wizards played at the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Morris was on the bench when he twice pulled at guard Seth Curry’s shorts during live play at the end of the fourth quarter in the Wizards’ 125-124 victory.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500