Wizards-Nets, Box

WASHINGTON (84)

Porter Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Morris 3-8 3-3 9, Gortat 3-5 1-2 7, Wall 4-11 1-1 10, Beal 2-15 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, McCullough 3-4 0-0 6, Scott 3-8 0-0 8, Mahinmi 1-2 0-0 2, Frazier 1-2 0-0 2, Satoransky 2-7 0-2 5, Meeks 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 34-93 11-15 84.

BROOKLYN (119)

Carroll 5-11 3-3 15, Hollis-Jefferson 7-15 7-9 21, Zeller 3-5 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 5-7 1-1 15, Crabbe 3-8 0-0 7, Acy 0-6 0-0 0, Allen 4-6 2-2 10, Mozgov 2-2 0-0 4, Stauskas 5-10 1-3 15, Harris 3-9 0-0 7, LeVert 7-9 1-1 17. Totals 44-88 17-21 119.

Washington 23 20 18 23— 84 Brooklyn 26 27 35 31—119

3-Point Goals_Washington 5-20 (Scott 2-4, Wall 1-2, Satoransky 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-3, McCullough 0-1, Meeks 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Beal 0-3), Brooklyn 14-41 (Dinwiddie 4-5, Stauskas 4-8, LeVert 2-2, Carroll 2-7, Crabbe 1-5, Harris 1-7, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Acy 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Smith 6), Brooklyn 60 (Hollis-Jefferson 11). Assists_Washington 22 (Frazier, Beal 5), Brooklyn 29 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Brooklyn 17. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_15,589 (17,732).

