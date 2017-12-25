Wizards-Celtics, Box

WASHINGTON (111)

Porter Jr. 7-10 3-5 20, Mark.Morris 5-7 2-2 14, Gortat 4-8 3-3 11, Wall 8-19 5-7 21, Beal 10-25 5-8 25, Oubre Jr. 7-13 1-1 16, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Mahinmi 0-1 0-0 0, Meeks 0-3 0-0 0, Satoransky 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 43-93 19-28 111.

BOSTON (103)

Tatum 7-9 4-6 20, Horford 5-10 0-0 12, Baynes 0-3 0-0 0, Irving 8-18 2-2 20, Brown 3-9 2-5 8, Marc.Morris 1-7 0-0 2, Theis 4-6 3-4 12, Larkin 1-1 0-0 3, Rozier 6-9 0-0 16, Smart 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-81 11-17 103.

Washington 30 22 28 31—111 Boston 24 26 26 27—103

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-26 (Porter Jr. 3-5, Mark.Morris 2-3, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Scott 0-2, Meeks 0-2, Wall 0-3, Beal 0-6), Boston 14-29 (Rozier 4-6, Horford 2-2, Tatum 2-2, Smart 2-4, Irving 2-6, Larkin 1-1, Theis 1-1, Marc.Morris 0-2, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 47 (Gortat 10), Boston 45 (Brown 9). Assists_Washington 26 (Wall 14), Boston 20 (Horford 6). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Boston 23. A_18,624 (18,624).

