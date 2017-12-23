201.5
Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic breaks bone in left index finger

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 9:10 pm 12/23/2017 09:10pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic broke a bone in his left index finger against the Washington Wizards and will be out indefinitely.

Vucevic got hurt with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter Saturday night.

The Magic were already without their two leading scorers, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, because of injuries. Vucevic is Orlando’s third-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

Swingman Terrence Ross is also hurt, leaving Orlando without four of its opening-night starters.

