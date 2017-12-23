Magic-Wizards, Box

ORLANDO (103)

Simmons 6-13 0-0 14, Hezonja 7-15 0-0 16, Vucevic 0-1 1-2 1, Payton 11-16 8-8 30, Iwundu 5-8 1-2 12, Speights 1-7 0-2 3, Payne 3-4 0-0 7, Biyombo 4-4 0-1 8, Augustin 4-9 0-0 9, Artis 1-6 1-2 3, Afflalo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 11-17 103.

WASHINGTON (130)

Porter Jr. 6-10 1-1 17, Morris 6-10 3-4 16, Gortat 1-4 3-3 5, Wall 3-9 2-3 10, Beal 5-10 4-4 17, Oubre Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 7-8 3-3 18, McCullough 2-2 0-0 4, Mahinmi 4-5 1-1 9, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 3-9 2-2 10, Satoransky 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 47-86 20-23 130.

Orlando 29 19 35 20—103 Washington 37 35 28 30—130

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-26 (Hezonja 2-4, Simmons 2-6, Payne 1-1, Iwundu 1-2, Speights 1-5, Augustin 1-5, Afflalo 0-1, Artis 0-2), Washington 16-30 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Beal 3-4, Oubre Jr. 3-5, Wall 2-4, Meeks 2-5, Scott 1-1, Morris 1-4, Satoransky 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 28 (Payton, Payne 5), Washington 49 (Oubre Jr., Meeks 6). Assists_Orlando 17 (Payton 10), Washington 29 (Wall 13). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Washington 18. Technicals_Morris, Wall. A_17,218 (20,356).

