NWSL: Krueger scores equalizer for Spirit in 3-3 tie with Royals

The Spirit were seconds away from a third consecutive home defeat at Audi Field before the 34-year-old defender headed home from a Tara McKeown cross in the 102nd minute.

Casey Krueger scored in the 12th minute of second half stoppage time and the Washington Spirit tied the Utah Royals 3-3 on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Krueger subbed into the match at halftime with the score 3-2. The dramatic late equalizer was Krueger’s first goal for the Spirit in 364 days.

The Spirit were seconds away from a third consecutive home defeat at Audi Field before the 34-year-old defender headed home from a Tara McKeown cross in the 102nd minute.

In Saturday’s other NWSL games, the Seattle Reign defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 in a match that was set for Friday night but postponed because of severe weather, the North Carolina Courage beat the Chicago Stars 2-0, and Bay FC edged Angel City 2-0.

Utah took an early 1-0 lead against the Spirit when Brecken Mozingo quickly followed up a rebound in the ninth minute. It was Mozingo’s first career goal in the NWSL.

The Spirit responded by jumping out to a 2-1 lead by the 20th minute. First, Ashley Hatch’s shot to the top corner from inside the box made it 1-1. Then, Meg Boade scored her first NWSL goal by tapping home a pass from Rosemounde Kouassi.

Cece Kizer cooly slotted the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out in the 22nd for the Roayls to make it 2-2. Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal’s own goal put Utah up 3-2 advantage in the 36tt.

Hatch missed a chance to make it 3-3 when her penalty attempt was saved by Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn in the 90th minute.

The Spirit (5-3-1) have now conceded 10 goals in their past three home matches. The Royals (1-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak but are still winless in their last four.

Dahlien nets winner in defensive win for Reign

Maddie Dahlien scored in the first half and the Seattle Reign hung on for the win at Lynn Family Stadium.

Dahlien’s tidy finish was assisted by an insightful through ball played by Reign midfielder Sam Meza in the 39th minute. It was Dahlien’s second goal of the season and Meza’s second assist.

In the second half, the Reign did not attempt a single shot and completed just 55 passes.

Despite 63% possession, 12 corner kicks and 20 total shot attempts, Racing forced just one save from Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey. It was Seattle and Dickey’s third shutout of the season.

The Reign (4-3-2) have won three of their last five games. Racing (3-4-2) saw a three-game undefeated streak come to an end.

Matsukubo’s brace gives Courage at home

Manaka Matsukubo scored both her goals for the Courage in the second half. They were her first goals of the season and the first time she’s scored multiple goals in an NWSL game.

The 20-year-old Japanese forward opened the scoring by poking the ball past Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the 51st minute. To the delight of the home fans, Matsukubo then made it 2-0 with a finessed curling shot near the edge of the box in the 77th.

Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy was forced into making a close-range save from Stars forward Ludmila to keep the score at 1-0 in the 52nd minute. Murphy made four saves on the day and earned her third clean sheet of the season.

The Courage (3-3-3) are are undefeated in their last four matches. The Stars (1-7-1) remain in last place with no wins in their last five.

Hocking and Conti score for Bay win at home

Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti both scored in the first half for Bay FC at home.

Hocking opened the scoring with a rising shot from inside the box after a pass from Taylor Huff in the 23rd minute. It was Hocking’s second goal of the season and her second in consecutive weeks.

The referee awarded a penalty kick after Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson came off her line and brought down Huff in the 26th minute. Conti converted the penalty for her second goal of the season.

Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz made four saves and picked up her third shutout of the season.

Angel City were without defender Savy King, who is on medical leave after requiring surgery for a heart abnormality this past week. King collapsed in the second half of Angel City’s 2-0 win over the Utah Royals last weekend.

Before kick-off at PayPal Park, both Bay and Angel City wore shirts with ‘SK3’ printed on the front as a tribute to King. Angel City captain Sarah Gorden also held up King’s jersey during the team photo.

The win snapped a three-game winless streak for Bay (3-4-2). Angel City (4-3-2) has lost all three of its career meetings with Bay.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.