If they’re going to rename the Washington Redskins, these are the likeliest contenders

The Washington Redskins could be sporting a new team name this fall, if and when the 2020 NFL season begins.

Calls have been growing for the team to change its name in light of the recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Team owner Dan Snyder has resisted calls in the past to have the team name changed due to racist connotations, but the team announced on Friday that it would review the name.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the team said in a statement. “This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

So, what could the new team name be? Here are the top contenders being discussed.

The Washington Redtails

The Washington Redtails has gained some steam on social media, and a designer named Pete Rogers even mocked up some designs of a reimagined team logo and uniform.

“The name ‘Redtails’ celebrates the WWII Tuskegee Airmen, who were the first African-American military aviators in the US armed forces,” Rogers wrote. “The nickname ‘Redtails’ comes from their planes, which had a distinct crimson tail.”

Head coach Ron Rivera even specifically mentioned honoring the military when discussing the team name change.

“This issue is of personal importance to me,” Rivera said, “and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

The Washington Warriors

Another name that has been floated is the Washington Warriors, as it would allow the team to keep some similar elements such as the arrow used in some of the team’s designs.

However, the name is drawing some backlash on social media.

“Folks tweeting about Washington Warriors with feathers and arrows on the logo missed the whole damn point,” Rebecca Nagle posted on Twitter. “Native American cultures and our tribes are real, contemporary, diverse and ALIVE. We are not cartoons. And we are not mascots.”

There’s also the issue of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors already having warriors in its team name.

The Washington Monuments

The Washington Monuments is another popular name being suggested on social media, which makes sense since the Washington Monument is in located right in the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The obelisk was built to commemorate George Washington, the first president of the United States.

However, the betting odds are not in its favor.

Here are the betting odds for the next team name (courtesy of SportsBetting.ag)

Presidents +300

Generals +400

Lincolns +400

Americans +500

Kings +500

Memorials +500

Capitols +600

Veterans +600

Jeffersons +700

Roosevelts +700

Monuments +800

Arlingtons +1000