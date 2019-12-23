Redskins may have won for the future while losing on Sunday

In a 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, the Redskins are left with a 3-12 on the year with one game left and putting them in position to draft a franchise type player.

The Redskins seem to have found a new formula in the last couple weeks. They’ve played competitive football, made progress and come up just short in games.

Another good step for Haskins

Coming off his most productive start of his young career, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up right where he left off. He started the game 10/10 with two touchdowns before going down on the first drive of the second half with an ankle injury.

He finished 12/15 for 133 yards.

The offense didn’t miss a beat when Case Keenum entered in relief of Haskins, including a 99-yard drive late in the game to force overtime.

The receiver spot continues to look bright

Terry McLaurin’s name has been mentioned all season as the one of biggest bright spots on offense, but as of late you can add Steven Sims Jr’s name to that list. The rookie wide receiver caught another two touchdowns on Sunday, giving him three in the last two weeks while his chemistry with Dwayne Haskins continuing to grow.

The Redskins just might be set at the receiver position for the future.

The ageless Adrian Peterson

Another week and another milestone for AP. Peterson scored his 111th rushing touchdown of his career, surpassing Walter Payton into fourth place on the All-time rushing touchdown list.

There have been few bright spots this year, but the play of Peterson is at the top of the list.

He is playing at a high level and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

The defense can’t get a stop when needed

Greg Manusky’s unit was supposed to be the bright spot this season and even carry this team early on, but it’s been far from that. The defense struggled again on Sunday, allowing Daniel Jones to look like Joe Montana out there throwing five touchdowns.

Running back Saquan Barkley had 189 yards, a touchdown on the ground, another 90 yards and a score through the air. When it mattered most, in overtime, the Giants went right down the field scoring a touchdown for the win.

It’s gotten so bad the Redskins are playing guys they just signed off the street ahead of Josh Norman, who again didn’t see the field Sunday.

Winning while losing

All the Redskins have to do next week in Dallas is lose and they will lock up the number two overall pick in next years draft. That would put them in line to draft a possible generational player in Chase Young out of Ohio State.

He happened to play his high school ball at Dematha as well, meaning in back-to-back years the Redskins could draft local products. The Bengals lost to the Dolphins Sunday and have locked up the top spot.

Their quarterback situation isn’t a good one, so all signs lean to them selecting Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow out of LSU. The Dolphins and Giants are now 4-11 leaving the Redskins in sole possession of the second overall pick as of now.

The Redskins finish the home portion of the schedule 1-7 and now winless in their last nine games against the NFC East.

