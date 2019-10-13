Redskins’ search for new head coach expected after the season

The Washington Redskins are expected to wait until the end of the regular season to look for the franchise's next head coach to replace Jay Gruden, according to ESPN.

Gruden was fired last Monday.

The Burgundy and Gold are expected to let interim head coach Bill Callahan and the staff stay the rest of this season to show their wares before they make any final decisions.

Washington team officials have referred to what the Cleveland Browns did in 2018. The team fired head coach Hue Jackson, then made Freddie Kitchens their interim coach before formally handing Kitchens the head coaching position.

The Skins now seem to be patient and will see how the season unfolds, then do what the rest of the league does at season’s end and fill their coaching vacancies.

Washington is currently 0-5, one of four winless teams in the NFL and the only one in the NFC. The team plays Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.

