Case Keenum will be starting QB for Redskins’ season opener

The Washington Redskins made its pick for the starting quarterback for the regular season opener in Philadelphia: Case Keenum.

After practice on Sunday, head coach Jay Gruden was asked about the quarterback’s play from this past Thursday’s preseason game in Atlanta when he made his announcement.

“As it stands right now we’ll start with Case at the opener, and Dwayne (Haskins) will get himself ready to play and we’ll go from there,” Gruden added. “Anytime you come in as a one, or two or three quarterback you got to get yourself ready to play at all times.”

Keenum was the Denver Broncos starting quarterback last season. Haskins was the Burgundy and Golds’ top selection in this year’s NFL Draft — after playing college ball at Ohio State.

The 2019 regular season opener for the Redskins will be at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Sept. 8 — a 1 p.m. kickoff

