Redskins surprised by OT Williams’ training staff concerns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams skipped the opening day of the team’s mandatory minicamp reportedly over contract concerns.

The reason for his absence reportedly shifted to a medical-based issue by Wednesday’s second day of minicamp.

Williams’ no-show centered on frustration with the team’s training staff according to reports. The specific issue comes from the initial treatment of a growth on the seven-time Pro Bowl lineman’s scalp. Williams had the growth removed following the 2018 season.

“I really don’t have (a response). I am just trying to focus on the guys who are here right now,” coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday of the report.

“I know Trent knows how much we need him and want him back. That is the only thing I can do from here. As far as what happened between him and the doctors, that is between him and the doctors and hopefully we get that cleared up soon.”

The absence and reported reason behind Williams’ decision dominated the second day of the mandatory three-day minicamp.

“I think our medical staff has done a good job,” Gruden said. “I think where the frustration might lie is the timing of the diagnosis. Maybe he wishes it was diagnosed a little sooner, from my understanding. But other than that, I think our doctors and medical staff have done a good job.”

Asked if Williams communicated his frustration with the medical staff to him,” Gruden said, “No.”

Injuries have been an issue for Williams during his nine-year career. He last played a full 16-game season in 2013. Williams missed three games in 2018 with a thumb injury. When available, he remains one of the league’s elite left tackles.

“He’s a big part of this team,” running back Adrian Peterson said of Williams. “You just know you have that security with him there.”

Peterson said he expects Williams, a longtime friend from their playing days at the University of Oklahoma, back for training camp though he would not comment on whether the two have discussed the matter.

“There’s always going to be different reports out. You never know what to believe,” Peterson said. “It’s minicamp. I’m sure it’s not the first time he’s missed it before. Whenever he comes back, he’ll be ready to roll. That’s what I do know.”

The Redskins rolled on with their offseason work, including the development of Dwayne Haskins despite the absence of the man expected to protect the rookie quarterback’s blindside.

Williams has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $66 million contract.

“I just know he’s absent, to be honest with you. The contractual stuff is out of my hands. The medical things that you guys are talking about are really out of my hands as well,” Gruden said. “My job is to coach the players that are here and that is all I can do.”

As for whether he expects Williams back, Gruden said, “I sure hope so.”

