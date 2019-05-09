202
Redskins sign first-rounder Haskins, 7 other draft picks

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 7:48 pm 05/09/2019 07:48pm
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, in Pasadena, Calif.The Washington Redskins had their sights set on Dwayne Haskins and didn’t even have to trade up to get their quarterback of the future. Washington selected the Ohio State standout with the 15th pick in the NFL draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and seven others from their draft class.

The team on Thursday announced rookie deals with the Ohio State quarterback they took 15th overall, fourth-round running back Bryce Love and guard Wes Martin, fifth-round center Ross Pierschbacher and linebacker Cole Holcomb, sixth-round receiver Kelvin Harmon and seventh-round cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker Jordan Brailford.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat, Washington’s other first-round pick at No. 26, and third-round receiver Terry McLaurin are the only unsigned picks going into rookie camp. McLaurin played with Haskins at Ohio State.

Haskins is one of two healthy QBs on the roster for offseason workouts, along with trade acquisition Case Keenum. Alex Smith is expected to miss the upcoming season after breaking his right leg, and Colt McCoy is still recovering from surgery for a broken leg.

Topics:
