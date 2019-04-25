202
Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins select local QB…

Redskins select local QB Haskins in 1st round

By Rob Woodfork April 25, 2019 10:46 pm 04/25/2019 10:46pm
Share

The Washington Redskins selected Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round selection in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

The Washington Redskins selected Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round selection in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

Haskins, considered by many as the top QB in the draft, was selected with the 15th overall pick. He was the third QB taken; Arizona made Kyler Murray the first overall pick and the New York Giants surprisingly (yes, even to Haskins) took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

Haskins opted to hold his own draft party at a bowling alley in Gaithersburg, Maryland, rather than travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the draft festivities.

Haskins played 22 games at Ohio State over two seasons, completing 70% of his passes for 5,396 yards and 54 touchdowns, throwing only nine interceptions. He won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

With the Redskins, Haskins joins Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Alex Smith as the other QBs on the roster. Smith is not expected to play in 2019 while he recovers from a devastating leg injury and McCoy is also working his way back from a season-ending broken leg.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
2019 nfl draft Dwayne Haskins NFL News Sports Washington Redskins washington redskins
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 25
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600