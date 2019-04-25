Redskins select local QB Haskins in 1st round

The Washington Redskins selected Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round selection in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

Haskins, considered by many as the top QB in the draft, was selected with the 15th overall pick. He was the third QB taken; Arizona made Kyler Murray the first overall pick and the New York Giants surprisingly (yes, even to Haskins) took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

Haskins opted to hold his own draft party at a bowling alley in Gaithersburg, Maryland, rather than travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the draft festivities.

Haskins played 22 games at Ohio State over two seasons, completing 70% of his passes for 5,396 yards and 54 touchdowns, throwing only nine interceptions. He won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

With the Redskins, Haskins joins Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Alex Smith as the other QBs on the roster. Smith is not expected to play in 2019 while he recovers from a devastating leg injury and McCoy is also working his way back from a season-ending broken leg.

