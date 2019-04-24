Backup offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom stays with Redskins

The Redskins announced Wednesday free agent offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who appeared in 13 games at center or guard for the 'Skins last season and made eight starts after injuries to other players, will return.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Backup offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom has re-signed with the Washington Redskins.

The team announced Wednesday that it is bringing back the free agent but did not reveal the terms of the deal.

Bergstrom appeared in 13 games at center or guard for the Redskins last season, making eight starts after injuries to other players. He has played in 22 games since joining the Redskins in 2017, starting half.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Bergstrom has appeared in 66 regular-season NFL games and made 15 starts in all with five teams.

He was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft by the Oakland Raiders and will turn 33 before next season begins.

