Redskins sign veteran DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has come out of a brief retirement to join the Washington Redskins.

The team announced the signing of Rodgers-Cromartie on Friday. Rodgers-Cromartie was visiting the Redskins’ facility and gives them depth in the secondary.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, announced his retirement in October after playing seven games with the Oakland Raiders. At the time, he posted on Instagram that his NFL journey had ended.

It’s back on with the Redskins, who signed safety Landon Collins earlier in the week to an $84 million, six-year contract, and lost Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Chicago. Rodgers-Cromartie, former teammate of Collins with the Giants, gives Washington a versatile veteran who could be in the mix at cornerback with Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau or see time at safety with Collins and special-teamer Deshazor Everett.

