Redskins sign tackle Ereck Flowers, re-sign Brian Quick

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed offensive tackle Ereck Flowers to a $4 million, one-year contract.

Flowers becomes Washington’s new swing tackle behind Trent Williams and Morgan Moses after Ty Nsekhe left to sign with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the deal with Flowers on Monday after agreeing to terms with receiver Brian Quick and finalizing a two-year contract with running back Adrian Peterson.

The Redskins are Flowers’ third team after three-plus seasons with the New York Giants and then half a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flowers, 24, was moved from left to right tackle with the Giants after they signed Nate Solder, he lost that job two weeks into 2018 and was released.

Flowers has struggled to live up to expectations since being the ninth pick in the 2015 draft. He does bring experience to Washington’s offensive line having started 55 of his 59 NFL games, including seven at left tackle for Jacksonville.

Washington is beginning to replenish some of the depth it lost in free agency. Quick, 29, could be counted on to replace receiver Maurice Harris, who was not tendered a qualifying offer and signed with the New England Patriots. Longtime slot receiver Jamison Crowder also signed with the New York Jets.

Quick returns to the Redskins after playing with them for parts of the past two seasons. The Redskins signed Quick as a free agent before the 2018 season. He has appeared in 17 games for them, making nine catches for 94 yards.

In seven NFL seasons with the Rams and Redskins, Quick has 114 catches for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Redskins announced the $8 million, two-year contract with Peterson that was agreed to last week. Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games at age 33 and now will combine with Derrius Guice and third-down back Chris Thompson in Washington’s backfield.

