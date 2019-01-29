Redskins promote Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator

The Washington Redskins have promoted Kevin O'Connell to offensive coordinator after he previously served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have promoted Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator after he previously served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The team announced O’Connell’s promotion Tuesday along with other changes to Jay Gruden’s coaching staff. Matt Cavanaugh, who had been offensive coordinator the past two seasons, is now the Redskins’ senior offensive assistant.

The 33-year-old O’Connell previously was an assistant in San Francisco and Cleveland and was considered a strong candidate to land an offensive coordinator job elsewhere in the NFL before Washington gave him that title.

Washington also said defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will return for a third season. Earlier this month, the team hired Nate Kaczor to replace Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator, Ray Horton to replace Torian Gray as defensive backs coach and Brian Angelichio to replace Wes Phillips as tight ends coach.

