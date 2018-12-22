Titans have safety Kenny Vaccaro available vs. Redskins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have starting safety Kenny Vaccaro available against the Washington Redskins after he worked his way through the concussion protocol. That leaves the Titans (8-6) without only a pair…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have starting safety Kenny Vaccaro available against the Washington Redskins after he worked his way through the concussion protocol.

That leaves the Titans (8-6) without only a pair of defensive starters. Linebacker Brian Orakpo is missing his second straight game with an injured elbow and cornerback Logan Ryan is on injured reserve with a broken left leg.

The Titans also deactivated linebacker Sharif Finch (left shoulder), cornerback Kenneth Durden, guard Aaron Stinnie, tight end Cole Wick and defensive end Matt Dickerson.

Washington (7-7) is without tight end Vernon Davis, who was downgraded to out Friday with a concussion. The Redskins also deactivated tight end Jordan Reed, quarterback Colt McCoy, receiver Maurice Harris, running back Samaje Perine, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and tackle Ty Nsekhe.

