The Washington Redskins lose a heartbreaker in Nashville to Tennessee Titans 25-16

With the Redskins' record now at 7-8, their prospects for advancing to the playoffs are very bleak but still attainable. WTOP's Chris Cichon breaks down the game and the Redskins' future in the playoffs.

WASHINGTON — Trailing 19-16 with less than two minutes to play, the Redskins advanced the ball into Titans territory just outside of kicker Dustin Hopkins’ field goal range. On 3rd and 3, quarterback Josh Johnson overthrew his intended WR Josh Doctson for an interception, the first turnover of the game for Washington.

The Redskins got the ball back with fourteen seconds to play, and on the final play of the game, Josh Johnson heaved up a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Malcolm Butler.

With the Redskins’ record now at 7-8, their prospects for advancing to the playoffs are very bleak but still attainable. The Redskins will need Philadelphia to lose to Houston Sunday and then they will need to beat the Eagles at home in Week 17. They’ll also need the Vikings to lose both of their final games if they want to earn the wild card spot.

On a positive note, RB Adrian Peterson eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015 and Peterson passed Eric Dickerson on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

