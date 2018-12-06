202.5
Reports: Alex Smith dealing with infection in broken leg, still hospitalized

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP December 6, 2018 12:41 pm 12/06/2018 12:41pm
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly dealing with complications from his broken tibia and fibula suffered more than two weeks ago and remains hospitalized.

WASHINGTON — More than two full weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula suffered on Nov. 18 against the Houston Texans, Washington quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly still in the hospital dealing with complications.

According to a Wednesday evening report from Burgundy Blog, confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport Thursday morning, Smith is battling a post-operation infection that has led to multiple procedures already.

The team released a statement Thursday asking the public to honor Smith’s family’s request for privacy.

