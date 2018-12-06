Reports: Alex Smith dealing with infection in broken leg, still hospitalized

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly dealing with complications from his broken tibia and fibula suffered more than two weeks ago and remains hospitalized.

Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins is sacked and injured by Kareem Jackson #25 of the Houston Texans in the third quarter of the game at FedExField on November 18, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly dealing with complications from his broken tibia and fibula suffered more than two weeks ago and remains hospitalized.

WASHINGTON — More than two full weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula suffered on Nov. 18 against the Houston Texans, Washington quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly still in the hospital dealing with complications.

Related Stories Reports: Redskins sign Josh Johnson as new backup QB Washington Redskins

According to a Wednesday evening report from Burgundy Blog, confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport Thursday morning, Smith is battling a post-operation infection that has led to multiple procedures already.

The team released a statement Thursday asking the public to honor Smith’s family’s request for privacy.

Statement by the Washington Redskins: pic.twitter.com/SROL4sPVFM — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 6, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.