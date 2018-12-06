Reports: Alex Smith dealing with infection in broken leg, still hospitalized

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly dealing with complications from his broken tibia and fibula suffered more than two weeks ago and remains hospitalized.
WASHINGTON — More than two full weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula suffered on Nov. 18 against the Houston Texans, Washington quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly still in the hospital dealing with complications.
According to a Wednesday evening report from Burgundy Blog, confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport Thursday morning, Smith is battling a post-operation infection that has led to multiple procedures already.
The team released a statement Thursday asking the public to honor Smith’s family’s request for privacy.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.