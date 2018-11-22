202.5
Trent Williams, Quinton Dunbar active for Redskins at Dallas

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 4:03 pm 11/22/2018 04:03pm
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. A franchise known for the "Hogs" offensive line from the Super Bowl era, the Washington Redskins might have another season-altering group in the trenches this season. Led by left tackle Trent Williams, Washington's "Hogs 2.0" offensive line is a dream to play behind for running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Alex Smith. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar are active for Washington on Thanksgiving against Dallas after missing multiple games with injuries.

Williams missed three straight games with a dislocated right thumb, while Dunbar was sidelined four of the previous five games with nerve damage as part of a shin injury.

Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross is available after two games with a calf injury. Ross was active for the first game at Philadelphia, but didn’t play when the injury came up before the game.

Redskins running back Chris Thompson had already been declared out for the sixth time in seven games because of a rib injury. Receiver Jamison Crowder is out for the seventh straight game with an ankle injury.

Dallas had already ruled out five players: tight end Geoff Swaim (broken wrist), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), guard Adam Redmond (concussion), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin).

