Redskins-Cowboys Stats

Washington 0 7 6 10—23 Dallas 7 3 14 7—31 First Quarter Dal_Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02. Second Quarter Was_Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04. Dal_FG Maher 28, 1:28. Third Quarter Was_Quinn…

Washington 0 7 6 10—23 Dallas 7 3 14 7—31 First Quarter Dal_Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02. Second Quarter Was_Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04. Dal_FG Maher 28, 1:28. Third Quarter Was_Quinn 10 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 9:02. Dal_A.Cooper 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:47. Dal_A.Cooper 90 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:10. Fourth Quarter Dal_Prescott 5 run (Maher kick), 14:11. Was_Bibbs 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:43. Was_FG Hopkins 31, 1:13. A_92,076. ___ Was Dal First downs 18 20 Total Net Yards 331 404 Rushes-yards 20-80 34-146 Passing 251 258 Punt Returns 2-40 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-44 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-14 Comp-Att-Int 24-38-3 22-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 4-31 Punts 5-45.6 6-47.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 4-30 Time of Possession 26:37 33:23 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 12-35, McCoy 5-28, Bibbs 3-17. Dallas, Elliott 26-121, Prescott 6-18, R.Smith 2-7. PASSING_Washington, McCoy 24-38-3-268. Dallas, Prescott 22-31-0-289. RECEIVING_Washington, Reed 6-75, Doctson 6-66, Quinn 5-26, Bibbs 3-19, Davis 2-73, Peterson 2-9. Dallas, A.Cooper 8-180, Elliott 5-22, Jarwin 2-25, Gallup 2-19, N.Brown 1-22, Olawale 1-10, Hurns 1-7, Beasley 1-5, Schultz 1-(minus 1). MISSED FIELD GOALS_None. Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.