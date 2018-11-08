Redskins-Buccaneers preview capsule

Here's how the Burgundy-and-Gold and the Bucs match up going into Sunday's road game.

WASHINGTON (5-3) at TAMPA BAY (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Washington 5-3, Tampa Bay 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Tied 11-11

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Buccaneers 31-30, Oct. 25, 2015

LAST WEEK – Redskins lost to Falcons 38-14; Buccaneers lost to Panthers 42-28

AP PRO32 RANKING – Redskins No. 15, Buccaneers No. 25

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (10), PASS (25).

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (5), PASS (20).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (30), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (15), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — These franchises have split 20 regular-season meetings, as well as pair of postseason matchups: Bucs won 1999 NFC divisional playoff game 14-13, and Redskins took 2005 NFC wild card game 17-10. … QBs Alex Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick both entered NFL in 2005, Smith as No. 1 overall pick in draft and Fitzpatrick as seventh-round selection, No. 250 overall. … Smith coming off passing for season-high 306 yards and one touchdown in loss to Falcons. In two career games vs. Bucs, 14th-year pro has thrown for 431 yards with four TDs and one interception for 114.7 rating. … Redskins RB Adrian Peterson has three consecutive 100-yard games, including last year with Cardinals, against Tampa Bay. … Washington lost WR Paul Richardson (shoulder), LG Brandon Scherff (pectoral muscle) and LG Shawn Lauvao (knee) to season-ending injuries against Falcons. They signed T Austin Howards and Gs Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko. … Fitzpatrick making sixth start of season for Bucs, second since Jameis Winston was benched. He threw for 243 yards, four TDs and two interceptions in last week’s 42-28 loss at Carolina. Bucs have been outscored 103-27 in first half of Fitzpatrick’s last three starts, all losses. … Fitzpatrick has three games with four or more TD passes, most in NFC this season. … Bucs WR Mike Evans has five games with 150-plus receiving yards since 2015, second most in NFC behind Julio Jones. … Bucs WR Adam Humphries and TE O.J. Howard each had two TD receptions last week. … Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul has sack in six of past seven games. He’s third in NFC with eight. … Fantasy tip: WR DeSean Jackson, who spent three seasons with Redskins before signing with Bucs as free agent in 2017, is averaging 22.4 yards per catch and has five TDs: four receiving and one rushing. Jackson stands second all-time with 29 TDs of 50-plus yards, including three this year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.