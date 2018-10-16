Redskins release defensive lineman Ziggy Hood

The Washington Redskins announced it cut ties with Hood on Tuesday, but did not make a corresponding roster move to fill his spot on the 53-man roster.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have released veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.

The team announced it cut ties with Hood on Tuesday, but did not make a corresponding roster move to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. The return of cornerback Joshua Holsey off the reserve/non-football injury list with a foot injury or defensive tackle Stacy McGee off the physically unable to perform list following core muscle surgery could be that move.

Hood, 31, started 27 games and appeared in 31 for the Redskins in the past two seasons. The emergence of young linemen Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle reduced Hood’s role to the point of getting zero defensive snaps Sunday in a victory against Carolina.

Washington is down to five healthy defensive lineman — all 24 and younger — including Caleb Brantley, who has yet to play this season. The team has three weeks to decide whether to activate McGee, 28, or put him on injured reserve.

