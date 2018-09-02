Redskins make roster moves, practice squad announced

The Washington Redskins have made some moves to their roster, creating their practice squad, the team announced. See photos of who made the cut.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have made some moves to their roster, creating their practice squad, the team announced.

The following names were added Sunday but may be changed before Thursday’s NFL regular season opener and throughout the 2018 campaign.

RB Kapri Bibbs

WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.

TE Matt Flanagan

WR Darvin Kidsy

DB Kenny Ladler

LB Cassanova McKinzy

T Timon Parris

DT JoJo Wicker

The team had to get down to the mandated 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday. That could also see names change well before Washington’s opener next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Burgundy and Gold will have their home opener the following Sunday at 1 p.m., as the Indianapolis Colts will be at Fed Ex Field.

Washington Redskins defensive tackle JoJo Wicker sits on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

