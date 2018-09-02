202
Redskins make roster moves, practice squad announced

By J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP September 2, 2018 4:55 pm 09/02/2018 04:55pm
WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have made some moves to their roster, creating their practice squad, the team announced.

The following names were added Sunday but may be changed before Thursday’s NFL regular season opener and throughout the 2018 campaign.

  • RB Kapri Bibbs
  • WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.
  • TE Matt Flanagan
  • WR Darvin Kidsy
  • DB Kenny Ladler
  • LB Cassanova McKinzy
  • T Timon Parris
  • DT JoJo Wicker

The team had to get down to the mandated 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday. That could also see names change well before Washington’s opener next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Burgundy and Gold will have their home opener the following Sunday at 1 p.m., as the Indianapolis Colts will be at Fed Ex Field.

Topics:
2018 roster Practice squad roster Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports

