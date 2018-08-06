Redskins’ preseason opener lineup takes shape

On a seriously hot day at Redskins training camp, coach Jay Gruden gave a good idea of who might and might not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.

RICHMOND — It took until Day 10, but the heat is finally making it start to feel like training camp. Monday was the hottest day to date, with temperatures in the upper 80s and the humidity cranked up as well.

A number of players did not participate, in practice for a variety of reasons. Wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson were given rest days, along with safety D.J. Swearinger, said coach Jay Gruden. Running back Kapri Bibbs was out with a knee contusion, while wide receiver Brian Quick sat out with a thigh contusion. Linebacker Zach Brown is dealing with a mild stomach strain and cornerback Josh Harvey Clemons was out with a hamstring injury.

All the players are considered day-to-day.

With Thursday’s preseason opener against the Patriots fast approaching, a clearer picture is emerging of who will and won’t play. Chris Thompson is definitely out and Trent Williams is most likely out on Thursday, Gruden said. Williams is fine and coming along, the coach added, but doesn’t need to get out there until the third preseason game, most likely.

“Don’t get me wrong — every football player needs to practice,” Gruden said. “But, if there was one player that probably didn’t need to practice, it’d be Trent. He’s just a great talent, a physical freak. But he’ll get some work; he’ll get some reps, hopefully in the third preseason game, maybe get a series or two.”

Don’t expect to see much, if any, of Alex Smith, either. With left tackle Williams out and tackle Morgan Moses most likely to sit, there’s not much sense in putting Smith out there for a series. With the second preseason game coming after three days of joint practices with the Jets, there might not be much action for the starters that night either.

“I think the live session we had the other day was good,” Gruden said. “We got some live work and then obviously playing against the Jets will give us another opportunity to do some work. After Thursday’s game, whether some guys get work or not, we’re gonna have plenty of time to get more work against the Jets and then three more preseason games. Most important for me, I think, we have some position battles that are worth letting these guys getting as many reps as possible in gamelike situations and see how they do.”

Quote of the day

Jay Gruden was asked about his son Jack, who is working on the video staff this summer.

“He’s done a great job,” the coach said. “I don’t see a whole lot of him, except when he wants money.”

