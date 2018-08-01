Doctson hurt, Hall retires at Redskins camp

Receiver Josh Doctson suffered the first minor injury among skill position players, but DeAngelo Hall's official retirement was the big news Wednesday in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — Day 6 of Redskins training camp is in the books, and so is the first injury to a major position player.

Wide receiver Josh Docston left practice with a shoulder injury after Josh Norman fell on him in the end zone during an 11-on-11 play near the end of practice. Doctson was in visible pain and immediately clutched his shoulder. He was tended to by the trainers before walking off the field into the trainers’ tent.

The team said coach Jay Gruden will have an update on Thursday morning. Doctson tweeted after practice that he was OK.

Of all the receivers, Paul Richardson had the best day on the field. He made a number of highlight-reel catches, including a full-extension grab of an Alex Smith pass down the left sideline.

“Every day we get more comfortable,” Richardson said. “The more we learn the offense, the more comfortable we are and the faster we can play. We are out here learning everyday something new.”

Defensively, Kenny Ladler had one of the highlights of the day with a pick-six.

The team will practice tomorrow, then take Friday off before Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday.

D Hall retires

DeAngelo Hall was in camp Wednesday to officially announce his retirement. He told ESPN in May that he was done playing football.

“When I felt like I couldn’t make plays or be the same player I always thought I was, I knew it was time to go,” Hall said. “Last season there were a lot of ups and downs for myself personally. It didn’t start the way I wanted on PUP. I could make a lot of excuses, but at the end of the day, Father Time catches up with us all.”

Hall finished with 43 interceptions in his career, with his most prolific game coming in Chicago during the 2010 season, when he intercepted Bears quarterback Jay Cutler four times.

“If I could have played Jay Cutler more, I’d probably be in the Hall of Fame,” Hall joked.

Hall attended Virginia Tech and then played for the Falcons and Raiders in the NFL before landing in Washington. He said he learned a lot during his 14 seasons, but wanted to thank one coach in particular.

“I especially want to thank Mike Shanahan for challenging me to be a great player and a great leader,” he said. “Prior to Mike coming to Washington, all I cared about were Pro Bowls and making plays. Mike sat me down and challenged me to be more than just a playmaker, to be a leader. If it wasn’t for Mike opening my eyes to who I could be, then I probably wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Life after football will include some television work, Hall said; he will be do some national and possibly regional TV work.

He will also be involved with a company called Qoobex, which specializes in 3-D and virtual reality.

