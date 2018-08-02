Burgundy, gold and pink: Long-snapper assists in fan’s gender reveal (Video)

Some Burgundy-and-Gold fans got a little help from long snapper Nick Sundberg in sharing the good news about their pending arrival. See the historic punt.

WASHINGTON — Ask anyone “What makes America great?” and they’re likely to say “gender-reveal videos” and “NFL training camp.”

The two somehow manged to converge on Thursday, when some Burgundy-and-Gold fans got a little help sharing the good news. Long snapper Nick Sundberg, who was probably grateful to get a break in tropically sultry Richmond, did what he does best.

As shown in a video tweeted out by WTOP’s own George Wallace, the fan and father-to-be takes the snap, punts the ball … yada yada yada, and … pink.

It’s (going to be) a girl! Touchdown! Great success!

Check out the video below.

A #Redskins fan takes the snap from @NickSundberg for a gender reveal punt and it’s a……… pic.twitter.com/ggfkXvcc5S — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 2, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.