Burgundy, gold and pink: Long-snapper assists in fan’s gender reveal (Video)

Some Burgundy-and-Gold fans got a little help from long snapper Nick Sundberg in sharing the good news about their pending arrival. See the historic punt.
WASHINGTON — Ask anyone “What makes America great?” and they’re likely to say “gender-reveal videos” and “NFL training camp.”
The two somehow manged to converge on Thursday, when some Burgundy-and-Gold fans got a little help sharing the good news. Long snapper Nick Sundberg, who was probably grateful to get a break in tropically sultry Richmond, did what he does best.
As shown in a video tweeted out by WTOP’s own George Wallace, the fan and father-to-be takes the snap, punts the ball … yada yada yada, and … pink.
It’s (going to be) a girl! Touchdown! Great success!
Check out the video below.
