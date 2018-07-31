After 5 days, players begin to stand out at Redskins camp

After posting the 28th-ranked rushing offense last season, the Burgundy and Gold may have too much of a good thing at running back in Training Camp.

RICHMOND, Va. — Day Five of Redskins training camp is in the books, and some players are starting to stand out, especially during the full-team portions of practice.

It’s going to be a real tough call for the coaches to decide which running backs will make the squad. There are seven in camp right now, and the team will probably keep four. After rookie Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson as a one-two punch, there looks to be serious competition for two spots between Rob Kelley, Samaje Perinie, Byron Marshall and Kapri Bibbs.

Guice, Kelley and Perine have all taken snaps with the first unit during team drills. Guice had a nice touchdown run during the team session Tuesday. Marshall has also stood out, having a good camp to this point.

Thompson was on the field Tuesday for his first work in team drills as he recovers from a fractured fibula. Head coach Jay Gruden said he expects him to be “full-go” sooner than later.

“I’ll probably ramp it up a little more,” Thompson said after practice. “They’ve been taking good care of me, and I feel like I had a good day today.”

One of the plays that stood out for Thompson was a screen pass during the 11-on-11 period. And, if this weren’t practice?

“Touchdown. In a game-time situation, he wouldn’t have caught me,” Thompson said of his defender.

At the receiver position, Mo Harris is having a great camp. He continues to make highlight reel catches and had another one Tuesday in the end zone. Harris was a final cut last year, but came back on the practice squad and was later activated.

Mr. Irrelevant — the final pick in the draft, No. 256 overall — Trey Quinn continues to have a strong camp as well. Gruden said that Quinn has the strongest hands he’s ever seen at that position.

Quinn made a couple nice grabs on the sideline on which he had to toe drag to make sure he was in bounds. He looks to be playing with a lot of confidence right now.

On the defensive side of the ball, Quinton Dunbar was noticeable Tuesday. He made a couple of nice pass deflections and also ended an 11-on-11 session with an interception in the end zone.

Quote of the day:

Gruden, talking about the quarterback position so far in camp: “Alex is throwing the ball very well, as is Kirk … Jesus, I mean Colt.”

Hey, he could have said Kurt.

Injuries

— Linebacker Ryan Anderson returned to practice on Tuesday after sitting out the last couple with back spasms.

— Tight end Jordan Reed and tackle Ty Nsekhe were given planned rest days and did not participate.

— Linebacker Mason Foster was limited Tuesday with a stomach muscle strain.

Gruden said he is aiming for Saturday (Fan Appreciation Day) to give Jordan Reed his first 11-on-11 team reps. He said they are taking it slow but will go from there and build on it after Saturday.

