Redskins show lack of preparation in ugly loss to Chargers

Washington Redskins guard Tyler Catalina (68) reacts as he sits with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

WASHINGTON — For the second straight week, the Redskins looked uninspired and not prepared to play a football game.

After an ugly 30-13 loss in Los Angeles to the Chargers, they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and have been outscored by a combined 41 points the last two weeks. The evaluation period can officially begin.

While they were all but eliminated after a loss last week in Dallas, the Redskins said all week that as long as there was at least a 1 percent chance, then they would play like there was.

That didn’t happen on Sunday, as they were outgained 488-201 in total yards.

It looked at times like guys had quit.

After the game, defensive captain D.J. Swearinger said, “It’s not surprising to me at all,” of the way they played because of “blah” practice last week.

That is not a good look for the coaching staff at all.

Head coach Jay Gruden even said after the game, “We haven’t gotten better, offense, defense or special teams right now. I’ve regressed. I have not gotten this team ready to play. It’s on me.”

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and for the sixth time in eight games the Redskins defense has allowed 30 points. Some of that is injuries, some of it is just being bad.

“I’m at a loss for words, quite honestly,” Gruden said. “I never thought we’d get beat like this two weeks in a row.”

There was absolutely nothing positive to take from Sunday’s game, and now the Redskins enter the final three weeks of the season with a lot of question marks. They have been down this road before in December when they had nothing to play for.

The questions about job security will begin with Jay Gruden and start trickling down.

Gruden signed a two-year extension this past off-season and has three years left on his deal, so he should be safe.

“Should be” doesn’t guarantee anything, and if the Redskins perform like they have the last two weeks, then anything is possible.

