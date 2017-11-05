Redskins-Seahawks Stats

Washington 0 7 3 7—17 Seattle 2 0 0 12—14 First Quarter

Sea_safety, 6:48.

Second Quarter

Was_Kelley 1 run (Rose kick), 2:52.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Rose 28, 10:19.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Willson 10 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 11:48.

Sea_Baldwin 30 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 1:34.

Was_Kelley 1 run (Rose kick), :59.

A_68,927.

___

Was Sea First downs 16 22 Total Net Yards 244 437 Rushes-yards 23-51 28-148 Passing 193 289 Punt Returns 2-7 5-45 Kickoff Returns 2-36 2-33 Interceptions Ret. 2-2 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-31-0 24-45-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-54 2-8 Punts 8-40.0 6-43.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-62 16-138 Time of Possession 27:41 32:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, C.Thompson 4-20, Kelley 14-18, Perine 2-9, Cousins 3-4. Seattle, Wilson 10-77, Rawls 9-39, Lacy 6-20, McKissic 3-12.

PASSING_Washington, Cousins 21-31-0-247. Seattle, Wilson 24-45-2-297.

RECEIVING_Washington, V.Davis 6-72, C.Thompson 4-11, Doctson 3-59, Quick 3-49, Grant 3-39, Pryor 2-17. Seattle, Baldwin 7-108, Graham 5-59, P.Richardson 3-41, Rawls 2-31, McKissic 2-14, Lockett 2-10, Lacy 1-14, Willson 1-10, McEvoy 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Walsh 44, Walsh 39, Walsh 49.

