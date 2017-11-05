Redskins-Seahawks Stats

|Washington
|0
|7
|3
|7—17
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|12—14
|First Quarter
Sea_safety, 6:48.
Was_Kelley 1 run (Rose kick), 2:52.
Was_FG Rose 28, 10:19.
Sea_Willson 10 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 11:48.
Sea_Baldwin 30 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 1:34.
Was_Kelley 1 run (Rose kick), :59.
A_68,927.
___
|Was
|Sea
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|244
|437
|Rushes-yards
|23-51
|28-148
|Passing
|193
|289
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|5-45
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-0
|24-45-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-54
|2-8
|Punts
|8-40.0
|6-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-62
|16-138
|Time of Possession
|27:41
|32:19
___
RUSHING_Washington, C.Thompson 4-20, Kelley 14-18, Perine 2-9, Cousins 3-4. Seattle, Wilson 10-77, Rawls 9-39, Lacy 6-20, McKissic 3-12.
PASSING_Washington, Cousins 21-31-0-247. Seattle, Wilson 24-45-2-297.
RECEIVING_Washington, V.Davis 6-72, C.Thompson 4-11, Doctson 3-59, Quick 3-49, Grant 3-39, Pryor 2-17. Seattle, Baldwin 7-108, Graham 5-59, P.Richardson 3-41, Rawls 2-31, McKissic 2-14, Lockett 2-10, Lacy 1-14, Willson 1-10, McEvoy 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Walsh 44, Walsh 39, Walsh 49.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.