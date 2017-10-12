49ers-Redskins Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (0-5) at WASHINGTON (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 3-2, Washington 2-2

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 20-10-1

LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Redskins 17-13, Nov. 23, 2014

LAST WEEK — 49ers lost to Colts 26-23 in OT; Redskins had bye, lost to Chiefs 29-20 on Oct. 2

AP PRO 32 RANKING — 49ers No. 31, Redskins No. 15

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (20), PASS (20)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (26)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (14)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — San Francisco has won four consecutive games against Washington. Redskins’ last win over 49ers was in 2005. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2010-2013. … WR Pierre Garcon spent past five seasons with Redskins. … 49ers are playing third consecutive road game. … 49ers are first team to lose four consecutive games by three points or fewer since the 1994 Oilers. … QB Bryan Hoyer has 17 touchdowns, five interceptions in past 11 road games. Hoyer had 353 yards passing, two TDs last week vs. Indianapolis. … RB Carlos Hyde ranks fourth in NFC with 332 yards rushing. … TEs Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle had TDs at Indianapolis. … LB Elvis Dumervil has 3 1-2 sacks this season. … LB Ray-Ray Armstrong has INT in two consecutive games. … Redskins’ strength of schedule toughest in NFL through five weeks. … QB Kirk Cousins has six TDs, no INTs in past three games. … Chris Thompson ranks fifth among RBs with 235 yards receiving. Thompson has two rushing and two receiving TDs in four games. … Jordan Reed’s 17 TDs since 2015 second most among TEs. … TE Vernon Davis played for 49ers from 2006-2015. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has 9 1-2 sacks, two forced fumbles in past 13 home games. … LB Zach Brown tied for second in NFC with 42 tackles. … Brown has nine-plus tackles in five consecutive games. Fantasy Tip: Rookie RB Samaje Perine is expected to get bulk of carries for Redskins with starter Rob Kelley banged up, though Thompson will still be receiving threat.

