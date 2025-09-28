White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor announces retirement after 12 seasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor announced his retirement before Sunday’s season finale against the Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor announced his retirement before Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Nationals.

The 12-year veteran, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, spent his first seven seasons with Washington and said playing on the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team was his favorite memory in baseball.

“To be able to play my last games of my career here in this ballpark, in front of these fans, is just the icing on the cake,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who has two young children, said he decided this would be his final season a few months ago in order to spend more time at home with his family. In addition to his time in Washington (2014-20), he also played for Kansas City (2021-22), Minnesota (2023), Pittsburgh (2024) and the Chicago, where he signed in February.

Taylor, who was warmly received in plate appearances the previous two days, received ovations before his first and last plate appearance Sunday. He was 1 for 3 with an infield single, a walk and an RBI groundout in the White Sox’s 8-0 victory. He was replaced in center by Derek Hill with one out in the ninth to prompt more applause.

He hit .200 with nine homers and 35 RBIs this season while lending a veteran presence to the youthful, rebuilding White Sox.

He finished as a career .232 hitter with 109 homers and 128 stolen bases.

“It’s been my dream and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Taylor said. “I’ll miss it.”

