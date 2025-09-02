Live Radio
Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

September 2, 2025, 4:06 AM

Miami Marlins (65-73, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Adam Mazur (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (1-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Marlins -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Washington has gone 27-42 in home games and 54-83 overall. The Nationals have a 36-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 34-36 record on the road and a 65-73 record overall. The Marlins have a 44-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 17 home runs, 34 walks and 53 RBIs while hitting .265 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 10 for 34 with a double, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

