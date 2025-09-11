Wagaman’s three hits, three RBIs lift the Marlins to a 5-0 win over the Nationals

Eric Wagaman had three hits and drove three runs, Ryan Weathers allowed five hits and struck out four over five innings in his first appearance in three months, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Thursday night.

Miami Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. scores on a double hit by Eric Wagaman during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP/Lynne Sladky) Miami Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. scores on a double hit by Eric Wagaman during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP/Lynne Sladky) MIAMI (AP) — Eric Wagaman had three hits and drove three runs, Ryan Weathers allowed five hits and struck out four over five innings in his first appearance in three months, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Thursday night.

Weathers (2-1), who had been sidelined since June 7 with a left lat strain, was activated from the injured list on Thursday.

Rookie Jakob Marsee doubled and singled for the Marlins, who split the four-game set and won the season series against their NL East opponent, 7-6.

Miami scored quickly against Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (5-14) on Heriberto Hernández’s sacrifice fly and Wagaman’s RBI single in the first.

Wagaman hit a two-run double and scored on Joey Wiemer’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Tyler Phillips followed Weathers with two innings of relief before Ronny Henriquez and Michael Petersen pitched an inning each to complete the shutout.

Gore, who also was activated from the injured list on Thursday, gave up two runs and four hits in five innings. He had not pitched since Aug. 30 because of left shoulder inflammation.

Key moment

Daylen Lile and Andrés Chaparro singled to lead off the fourth but Weathers induced a double-play groundout from Brady House and retired Paul DeJong on a grounder to end Washington’s threat.

Key stat

Marsee has 15 multihit games since his promotion from Triple-A on Aug. 1.

Up next

The Nationals begin a three-game home series against Pittsburgh on Friday and RHP Brad Lord (5-8, 4.20 ERA) will start the opener. The Pirates have not announced a starter.

RHP Sandy Alcantara (8-12, 5.67) will start the opener the Marlins’ three-game home series against Detroit on Friday. LHP Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.10) will go for the Tigers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.