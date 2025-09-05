Tigers place closer Kyle Finnegan on injured list, activate Parker Meadows

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed closer Kyle Finnegan on the injured list Friday and activated outfielder Parker Meadows.…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed closer Kyle Finnegan on the injured list Friday and activated outfielder Parker Meadows.

Finnegan is 3-0 with four saves in 12 games since joining the Tigers from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. He hasn’t allowed a run in his 14 1/3 innings for Detroit, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out 19.

He sustained a mild right adductor strain while warming up in Detroit’s win against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

“I definitely stopped it before it got worse,” he said. “I expect to throw a few more games in the regular season and be ready for the postseason.”

The Tigers’ bullpen is in a chaotic place, with Chris Paddack on bereavement leave and Bailey Horn getting ready to depart for the birth of a child.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Will Vest — who had been half of a closer committee with Finnegan — will stay in that role, with Tommy Kahnle and Rafael Montero serving as the set-up men.

Meadows, who has been limited to 38 games this season by shoulder and leg injuries, last played on July 27. He’s hitting .200 with two homers and nine RBIs, but gives the Tigers a defensive upgrade in center field.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.