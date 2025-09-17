Sale sparkles, Olson hits bases-loaded triple in 10th and Braves beat Nationals 5-0

Chris Sale struck out nine while allowing three hits over eight innings, and Matt Olson hit a bases-loaded triple in the 10th to lead the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Braves Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta took the opener 6-3 as Olson homered for the fourth straight game and has won three in a row following a four-game slide.

Washington (62-90) reached 90 losses for the fifth straight year, a first for the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.

After the start of the second game was delayed two hours by rain, Sale walked none and lowered his ERA to 2.35. Tyler Kiney (6-3) followed with two innings of two-hit relief.

Drake Baldwin hit a go-ahead double off Mason Thompson (1-1) that went over right fielder Dylan Crews. Olson, who had been 0 for 4, hit his second triple this year and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

Key moment

With runners on the corners, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall to end the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

Key stat

This was the ninth MLB game this season to enter extra innings scoreless.

Up next

Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 2.78) faces Nationals RHP Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

