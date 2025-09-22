Nationals visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (64-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-83, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:15…

Washington Nationals (64-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-83, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-14, 4.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (5-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -258, Nationals +208; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals on Monday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 73-83 record overall and a 36-39 record at home. The Braves have a 20-34 record in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 64-92 record overall and a 33-45 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 30-73 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with a .279 batting average, and has 40 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 90 walks and 93 RBIs. Ronald Acuna is 14 for 38 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 18 home runs, 36 walks and 58 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 11 for 33 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .210 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Daylen Lile: day-to-day (knee), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.