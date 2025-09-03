Nationals try to sweep series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (65-74, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-83, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 1:05…

Miami Marlins (65-74, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.94 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -137, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 28-42 record in home games and a 55-83 record overall. The Nationals have a 19-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 65-74 overall and 34-37 in road games. The Marlins have a 44-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 29 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 10 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.