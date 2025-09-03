Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals try to sweep…

Nationals try to sweep series against the Marlins

The Associated Press

September 3, 2025, 4:05 AM

Miami Marlins (65-74, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.94 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -137, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 28-42 record in home games and a 55-83 record overall. The Nationals have a 19-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 65-74 overall and 34-37 in road games. The Marlins have a 44-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 29 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 10 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up